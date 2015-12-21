FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $160.6 bln reverse repos
December 21, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $160.6 bln reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $160.6 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 55 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase program (RRP) is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

Monday’s amount was the most since Oct. 30 when the central bank awarded $225.3 billion to 79 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

On Friday, the Fed allotted $143.2 billion in three-day reverse repos to 48 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

