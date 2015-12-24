FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $161.88 bln reverse repos
December 24, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $161.88 bln reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $161.88 billion of four-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 61 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $178.33 billion in one-day reverse repos to 63 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

U.S. financial markets will be closed on Friday for Christmas. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

