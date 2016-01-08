FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $99.97 bln reverse repos
January 8, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $99.97 bln reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $99.97 billion of three-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 47 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

Friday’s reverse repo amount was the first time since it was below $100 billion since Dec. 15, when the Fed awarded $95.40 billion to 45 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $116.84 billion in one-day reverse repos to 49 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Rigby)

