U.S. Fed awards $76.79 bln reverse repos

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $76.79 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 37 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Friday, the Fed allotted $114.57 billion in three-day reverse repos to 62 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

Friday's amount was the most since the $116.84 billion awarded to 49 bidders on Jan. 7.