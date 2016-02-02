U.S. Fed awards $80.13 bln reverse repos

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $80.13 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 40 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Monday, the Fed allotted $76.79 billion in one-day reverse repos to 37 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)