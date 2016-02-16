FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $34.73 bln reverse repos
February 16, 2016 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fed awards $34.73 bln reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $34.73 billion of one-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 25 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Friday, the Fed allotted $35.23 billion in four-day reverse repos to 25 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
