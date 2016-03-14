FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $40.52 bln reverse repos
March 14, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $40.52 bln reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $40.52 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 27 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Friday, the Fed allotted $39.73 billion in three-day reverse repos to 29 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

