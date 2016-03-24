FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $45.43 bln reverse repos
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $45.43 bln reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $45.43 billion of four-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 35 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

U.S. financial markets will be closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $70.08 billion in one-day reverse repos to 35 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

Wednesday’s amount was the highest since the U.S. central bank awarded $94.12 billion to 51 bidders on Feb. 29. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
