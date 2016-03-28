FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $65.48 bln reverse repos
March 28, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $65.48 bln reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $65.48 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 46 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $45.43 billion in four-day reverse repos to 35 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

