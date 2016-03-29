U.S. Fed awards most reverse repos in 2 months

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $104.77 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 53 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the highest award since $114.57 billion to 62 bidders on Jan. 29.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Monday, the Fed allotted $65.48 billion in one-day reverse repos to 46 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)