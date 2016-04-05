FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Fed awards $44.37 bln of reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $44.37 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 30 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the smallest amount since it awarded $34.87 billion to 32 bidders on March 17.

On Monday, the Fed allotted $65.69 billion in one-day reverse repos to 40 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

