Sections
April 12, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Fed awards $18.71 bln of reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $18.71 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 18 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

Tuesday’s award was the smallest at the Fed’s daily reverse repo operation since Dec. 19, 2013, when it allotted $15.39 billion at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

On Monday, the Fed allotted $22.15 billion in one-day reverse repos to 17 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

