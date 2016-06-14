FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $34.94 bln in reverse repos
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $34.94 bln in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $34.94 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 28 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Monday, the Fed allotted $46.02 billion in one-day reverse repos to 22 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)

