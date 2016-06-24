FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. Fed awards $87.5 bln in reverse repos
June 24, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $87.5 bln in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $87.5 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 38 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $91.51 billion in one-day reverse repos to 38 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
