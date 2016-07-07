FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $76.41 bln in reverse repos
July 7, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $76.41 bln in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $76.41 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 37 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the smallest amount of reverse repos awarded since the $67.76 billion to 30 bidders on June 20, according to New York Fed data.

On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $83.40 billion in one-day reverse repos to 39 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
