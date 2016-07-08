U.S. Fed awards $67.52 bln in reverse repos

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $67.52 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 35 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the smallest amount of reverse repos awarded since the $58.61 billion to 24 bidders on June 17, according to New York Fed data.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $76.41 billion in one-day reverse repos to 37 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Grant McCool)