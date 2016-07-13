FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $48.36 bln in reverse repos
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $48.36 bln in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $48.36 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 31 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This amount was the smallest of reverse repos since June 16, when the U.S. central bank awarded $35.10 billion to 29 bidders, according to New York Fed data.

On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $62.64 billion in one-day reverse repos to 34 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

