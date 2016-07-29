U.S. Fed reverse repos jump at month-end

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $110.52 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 60 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $45.19 billion in one-day reverse repos to 27 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)