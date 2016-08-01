FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $72.91 bln in reverse repos
August 1, 2016

U.S. Fed awards $72.91 bln in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $72.91 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 31 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $110.52 billion in three-day reverse repos to 60 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)

