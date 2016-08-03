FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed awards $68.08 bln in reverse repos
August 3, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Fed awards $68.08 bln in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $68.08 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 35 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $80.54 billion in one-day reverse repos to 38 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

