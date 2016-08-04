FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $50.26 bln in reverse repos
August 4, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $50.26 bln in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $50.26 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $68.08 billion in one-day reverse repos to 35 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

