August 5, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed awards $56.24 bln in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $56.24 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 31 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $50.26 billion in one-day reverse repos to 33 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
