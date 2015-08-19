FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed to offer term reverse repos in late Sept
August 19, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fed to offer term reverse repos in late Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will offer at least $200 billion in longer-term reverse repurchase agreements in late September in an ongoing test of this tool at quarter-end, the New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

The Fed plans one term reverse repo operation on Sept. 24 which will mature on Oct. 1, followed by another operation on Sept. 30 which will mature on Oct. 2, the New York Fed said on its website.

For more, see

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese

