US regulators boost financial utilities' risk management rules
July 30, 2012

US regulators boost financial utilities' risk management rules

Alexandra Alper

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Large clearinghouses and other utilities that serve as plumbing for the U.S. financial system will face new risk management standards under a rule finalized by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday.

The rule, which hues closely to a proposal drafted by regulators last year, will subject payment, clearing and settlement activities at “systemically important” financial utilities to the new standards by September 14.

The move comes just weeks after the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which was set up to monitor risks in the financial system, tagged the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc, the Depository Trust Company and six other firms as “systemically important.”

Thanks to the tag, those eight firms will have access to valuable government backstops in addition to facing tougher scrutiny from regulators.

The rules were mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which aimed to boost oversight and limit risk in the financial system. The new standards will not apply to firms already registered as clearing agencies with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission or the Securities Exchange Commission.

