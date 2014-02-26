FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Rosengren: no big issue with prices in financial markets
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Rosengren: no big issue with prices in financial markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official on Wednesday said he is more concerned about high U.S. unemployment and other signs of a weak labor market than about high asset prices.

“When I look at the balance of evidence right now, I don’t see a great deal of issue with the pricing in most financial markets, and I still see some signficiant problems in labor markets,” Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said after a speech here.

The Fed should be looking at a broader set of measures than just the main U.S. unemployment rate when it tries to assess the health of the labor market, he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.