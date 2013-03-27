FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Rosengren confident US recovery becoming "self-sustaining"
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Rosengren confident US recovery becoming "self-sustaining"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 27 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday that he is more confident in the state of the U.S. economy than he has been in half a decade.

“I‘m more confident now than I have been at any point in the last five years that we’re starting to get some self-sustaining growth,” said Rosengren, a leading Fed dove who is a voting member of its policy-setting committee this year.

The world and U.S. economy continue to face risks including those posed by gridlock in Washington, Rosengren acknowledged. But he told a group of business leaders at St. Anselm’s College in Manchester, New Hampshire that he does not expect those risks to stop the recovery.

“It’s not that there aren’t problems, it’s that my expectation is that most people will be rational enough that those problems, while potential headwinds, won’t prevent us from having a better recovery,” Rosengren said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.