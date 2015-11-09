FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar all the more reason for 'gradual' rate hike -Fed's Rosengren
November 9, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

Dollar all the more reason for 'gradual' rate hike -Fed's Rosengren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTSMOUTH, R.I., Nov 9 (Reuters) - The “very high” U.S. dollar gives the Federal Reserve more impetus to raise interest rates only gradually, after which it will consider when to begin shrinking its vast portfolio of assets, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Monday.

Rosengren, speaking to a business audience, said however the dollar strength has been a problem for manufacturers looking to export overseas. Looking ahead to beyond the rates liftoff, he said today’s “very low” longer-term Treasury yields should rise once the Fed’s $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds begins to shrink. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

