FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Fed's Rosengren: rate hike timing depends partly on fiscal policy
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 7 months ago

Fed's Rosengren: rate hike timing depends partly on fiscal policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan 9 (Reuters) - It is appropriate for the Federal Reserve to be raising rates, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Monday, but the exact timing depends on economic data, international conditions and what happens with fiscal policy.

U.S. stocks have been sharply up since the election of Republican Donald Trump, who is expected to cut taxes and has also promised infrastructure investment and other policies to boost economic growth. Consumer spending, which has been the engine behind the U.S. recovery, tends to be stronger when the stock market does well, Rosengren said, so the Fed will incorporate that into its forecasts. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.