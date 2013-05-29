FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Rosengren sees pickup in U.S. economic growth this year
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 6:01 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Rosengren sees pickup in U.S. economic growth this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth will likely pick up in the second half of this year, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday, helping to trim a few tenths of a percentage point from the unemployment rate.

U.S. GDP will likely grow at about 2.25 percent in the first half of 2013, accelerating to about 3 percent in the second half, Rosengren told the Economic Club of Minnesota in an unscripted addition to his prepared remarks.

Despite the acceleration, he said, inflation will likely continue to stay below the Fed’s 2-percent target.

Fed officials are watching closely for signs the U.S. economy has strengthened enough for the central bank to ease back on its bond-buying stimulus program. Rosengren said that if all goes as he expects, the Fed may want to consider a “modest” cut to its bond buying in a few months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.