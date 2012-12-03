Fed's Rosengren redoubles push for policy 'thresholds'

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Monday redoubled his support for adopting so-called policy thresholds that would clarify what economic conditions would warrant a change in monetary policy.

Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said thresholds have real benefits and will be discussed at a central bank policy meeting next week. But there is not agreement among policymakers whether to adopt them, or on what markers to use to signal when interest rates might have to rise.