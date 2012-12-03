FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Rosengren redoubles push for policy 'thresholds'
#Market News
December 3, 2012

Fed's Rosengren redoubles push for policy 'thresholds'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Monday redoubled his support for adopting so-called policy thresholds that would clarify what economic conditions would warrant a change in monetary policy.

Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said thresholds have real benefits and will be discussed at a central bank policy meeting next week. But there is not agreement among policymakers whether to adopt them, or on what markers to use to signal when interest rates might have to rise.

