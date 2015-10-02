FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Rosengren says supports 2015 rate hike-Fox Business Network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - A top U.S. central banker known for his dovish views on monetary policy said on Friday that he supports a rate hike in 2015.

The comments, from Boston Federal Reserve Bank Eric Rosengren, came before a U.S. government report showing job growth in September fell far short of what private economists had been expecting. It is unclear whether the jobs report would have changed Rosengren’s outlook.

“I actually think it would be appropriate to start raising rates by the end of the year if we continue to get positive data,” Rosengren told Fox Business Network in the interview. “I think many other participants in the meeting are expecting to continue to have a strong U.S. economy, and as long as the U.S. economy is continuing to improve, and we think labor markets will tighten up, it will be appropriate to start raising rates sometime this quarter.”

Rosengren does not vote this year on Fed policy, but he takes part in its regular policy-setting meetings. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
