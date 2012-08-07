UPDATE 2-Fed should buy as many bonds as necessary - Rosengren

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday the Federal Reserve should launch another bond buying program of whatever size and duration is necessary to get the economy back on its feet, signaling support from some U.S. policymakers for aggressive steps to boost the flagging recovery.

Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said in interviews with the New York Times and CNBC that the Fed should start buying Treasury and mortgage-backed securities and continue doing so until the economy was back to full strength.

“You continue to do it until it’s clear that you’re no longer treading water,” Mr. Rosengren told the New York Times. “You continue to do it until you have documented evidence that you’re getting growth in income and the unemployment rate consistent with your economic goals.”

Rosengren is not a voter on the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee and is considered to be among the most outspoken “doves” who favor an activist approach to stimulating growth and bringing down the high unemployment rate.

His suggestion that the Fed not place an upper limit to its bond buying represents a new line of thinking in the many unorthodox steps the central bank has taken since it exhausted its conventional tool, control over short term interest rates. The Fed cut the benchmark federal funds rate to near zero in December 2008.

Since then the U.S. central bank has launched two rounds of bond buying, referred to as quantitative easing, worth $2.3 trillion in all. When buying bonds, the Fed has always said how much it planned to buy and over what period.

The Fed at its most recent meeting that ended last week took no new action to stimulate growth despite a flagging recovery but said it stands ready to ease financial conditions if necessary.

Despite improved U.S. hiring last month, most Wall Street economists still expect the Fed to launch another round of monetary stimulus this year, with the majority expecting it to act as soon as September.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to speak at a town hall meeting on financial literacy later on Tuesday. Many analysts expect Bernanke to use a speech at the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole conference later this month to lay out the next steps for policy.

Rosengren said the economy is only treading water, and he did not expect it to gain strength in the second half of the year.

Other Fed officials have expressed concern that expanding the already bloated balance sheet further could risk triggering inflation when growth accelerates. However, Rosengren said he not seen inflationary pressures from the two previous massive bond purchase programs of the Fed, known as quantitative easing.

Skeptics have also questioned whether further bond purchases could do much to help the economy. Rosengren expressed confidence the approach would reap benefits.

“There are a number of areas where quantitative easing can help,” he said. “One, it does push up asset prices. ... A second area is the housing market,” he added.

Stock market gains that have followed Fed quantitative easing announcements have increased consumption, he said. Recent improvements in the housing market are in part a reflection of the Fed’s aggressive efforts to pull down longer-term interest rates, he added.