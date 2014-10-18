FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Equality of opportunity a worthy goal -Fed's Rosengren
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Equality of opportunity a worthy goal -Fed's Rosengren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Saturday that equality of opportunity is a worthy social goal that has not yet been achieved in the United States.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren did not comment on monetary policy or the economic forecast in prepared remarks to a conference here on inequality.

Building on comments on Friday by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, he said “concentrated, intergenerational poverty” suggests inequality of opportunity is a community issue that, studies show, can be alleviated by social and educational interventions.

“While income inequality may be a somewhat controversial issue, most people - even most economists - agree that equality of opportunity is a worthy goal,” he told a Boston Fed conference on the issue. “Yet society has fallen short in delivering on the goal of equality of opportunity.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.