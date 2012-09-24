Fed's Rosengren does not comment on U.S. economy, policy

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mid-sized U.S. cities tend to lag larger urban areas in terms of wealth, education, and economic strength, but with the right policies they have the potential to be important centers of economic growth, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said on Monday.

“Work force development efforts, and initiatives that provide strong educational opportunities for all residents of our mid-sized cities - including new immigrants and their children - are likely to be a key necessity if these cities are to flourish,” Rosengren said in remarks prepared for delivery to a community development forum in Lawrence, Mass.

Rosengren’s prepared remarks did not include any commentary on monetary policy or the state of the national economy.