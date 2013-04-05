FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Labor 'scarring' a reason to keep buying bonds -US Fed's Rosengren
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

Labor 'scarring' a reason to keep buying bonds -US Fed's Rosengren

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - A “scarring” of the U.S. labor market calls for the Federal Reserve to continue buying bonds through this year, and even more aggressive policies may be warranted if unemployment remains persistently high, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, a dovish voter on the Fed’s monetary policy committee this year, in a speech highlighted the pain high rates of joblessness can cause for less-educated Americans looking for work in the wake of recession.

Spells of unemployment can have “a lasting impact long after the economy recovers,” he said in prepared remarks to an early childhood forum in Boston.

“If spells of unemployment have a persistent impact on income, wealth and home ownership, then a more aggressive response to persistently high unemployment rates is warranted.”

Rosengren continued: ”More rapid economic growth is likely to not only reduce the unemployment rate, but also reduce some of the collateral damage the economy may otherwise face from the spells of long-duration unemployment.

“Continued accommodative policy, such as continuing our asset purchase program through this year, is an appropriate response to labor market scarring,” he said.

The Fed is currently buying $85 billion in longer-term asset per month to spur investment, hiring and broader economic growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.