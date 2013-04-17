CORRECTED-Broker-dealers pose broader risks for U.S. -Fed official

(Fixes spelling of Bear Stearns in paragraph two)

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Regulators must do more to address the lingering risks that broker-dealers pose to U.S. financial markets, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

In a speech, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren bemoaned the lack of meaningful reforms since the failures of Bear Stearns and, especially, Lehman Brothers set off the worst of the global financial crisis in 2008.

“Despite the central role that broker-dealers played exacerbating the crisis, too little has changed to avoid a repeat of the problem, I am sorry to say,” Rosengren told the annual Hyman P. Minsky conference in New York.

“In short, I firmly believe that a re-examination of the solvency risks of large broker-dealers is warranted.”

Rosengren, who has a big hand in regulatory policy at the Fed, said officials should seriously consider whether broker-dealers should be required to hold “significantly more” capital than ordinary banks in order to avoid runs.

Ordinary depository institutions have government deposit insurance and access to emergency funds from the central bank. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Kenneth Barry)