Nov 11 (Reuters) - Deflation is “very unlikely” in the United States but there is some risk of it in Europe, hence the European Central Bank’s recent stimulus warnings, a top Federal Reserve official said.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, speaking on a Tuesday Fox Business TV show, repeated that the Fed should be patient as it contemplates an interest rate rise because inflation is below target. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, Editing by Franklin Paul)