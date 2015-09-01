FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inflation a reason to keep rates fairly low -Fed's Rosengren
September 1, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Inflation a reason to keep rates fairly low -Fed's Rosengren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Below-target inflation is a reason to keep interest rates “fairly low,” Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday, adding that U.S. prices could come under more pressure if the economies of China, Japan, and the euro zone slow down.

These risks, as well as falling oil prices, could keep inflation below the Fed’s 2 percent goal, he told a New York audience, adding that the probability of a pending U.S. recession is “not very high” due in part to post-crisis financial reforms.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer

