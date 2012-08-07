FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Rosengren sees little inflation risk from QE
August 7, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Rosengren sees little inflation risk from QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren on Tuesday repeated his call for the U.S. central bank to expand monetary policy, saying the economy is only treading water and inflation is not a problem.

In an interview on CNBC, Rosengren said he had not seen inflationary pressures from the two previous massive bond purchase programs of the Fed, known as quantitative easing.

He also said since he did not expect the economy to improve in the second half of the year, another QE program was needed.

Rosengren was also quoted in an interview in the New York Times on Tuesday calling for more quantitative easing.

