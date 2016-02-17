FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No U.S. inflation progress, no Fed rate hikes -Rosengren
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
February 17, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

No U.S. inflation progress, no Fed rate hikes -Rosengren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WATERVILLE, ME, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve would not want to raise interest rates if U.S. inflation showed no sign of rising, though it would take a grimmer economic picture to prompt the central bank to cut rates, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“If we see no progress on inflation at all, there would be no rush to be raising rates,” Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren told students at Colby College.

“In order to ease further we’d have to see that we’re not getting the forecasts of 2 percent growth at all,” he said. “We’d probably have to see a situation where we’d be concerned that the unemployment rate would be rising rather than falling ... and a significant weakening in labor markets.”

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler

