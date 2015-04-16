FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Fed can wait longer, then move more quickly on rates-Rosengren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should wait longer before it starts to raise interest rates and then be ready to increase them more quickly than if it started to tighten policy soon, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“I have some sympathy for waiting longer and then tightening more quickly if that becomes necessary,” Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed, said after a speech in London.

“Even if we wait more, we may not have to raise rates particularly abruptly.”

Earlier, in his speech, Rosengren said the U.S labor market needs to strengthen further and inflation needs to show signs of heading back up to 2 percent before the Fed will raise interest rates. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; writing by William Schomberg)

