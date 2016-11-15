FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington stimulus would bring more rate hikes -Fed's Rosengren
November 15, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 9 months ago

Washington stimulus would bring more rate hikes -Fed's Rosengren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve would hike interest rates more aggressively than planned if the newly elected U.S. government significantly stimulates the economy, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday.

"If we end up with a much more accommodative fiscal policy ... then we shouldn't have as much accommodation on monetary policy," he told a business audience in Portland, Maine. "The implication is that we would be tightening more quickly if we have much more stimulative fiscal policy."

Rosengren, who supports a rate hike in December, added that infrastructure spending would be wise "if you have a high-returning project." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

