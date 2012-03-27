Oil shock could derail U.S. recovery-Fed's Rosengren

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - A strong spike in oil prices could derail the recovery in the United States, a top U.S. central banker said on Tuesday, adding that a strong tightening of fiscal policy also posed a risk.

“If we were to get a more severe oil shock, which is certainly a possibility, that risks what is a flat recovery,” Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said at an event in London.

“Monetary policy has to take fiscal policy into consideration,” he said.

“And there’s potential at the end of the year, if we don’t find a way to work together, that fiscal policy in the United States could start to get very contractionary.”

“Good policy matters, bad policy also matters. Hopefully we don’t have bad fiscal policy,” he added.

In his speech earlier, Rosengren said the Federal Reserve may need to roll out more easy-money policies if U.S. growth does not pick up and the jobless rate remains high.

In the question and answer session, Rosengren said the focus of further purchases - if needed - could be on mortgage backed securities.

“Given the housing sector is still quite weak, and given the fact that purchases of mortgage backed securities have had more impact, I would be very comfortable, should it be needed, to focus on mortgage backed securities,” he said.