Top New York Fed official Sack to resign this month
January 4, 2013 / 9:22 PM / 5 years ago

Top New York Fed official Sack to resign this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brian Sack, formerly head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s open market operations who for the last six months served as a senior policy advisor, is to resign effective Jan. 18.

In a statement, the New York Fed said Sack announced his intention to resign.

Sack oversaw the U.S. central bank’s market-based monetary policy actions, including its quantitative easing programs, from June, 2009 through June, 2012. He has since advised New York Fed President William Dudley.

