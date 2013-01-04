Top New York Fed official Sack to resign this month

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brian Sack, formerly head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s open market operations who for the last six months served as a senior policy advisor, is to resign effective Jan. 18.

In a statement, the New York Fed said Sack announced his intention to resign.

Sack oversaw the U.S. central bank’s market-based monetary policy actions, including its quantitative easing programs, from June, 2009 through June, 2012. He has since advised New York Fed President William Dudley.