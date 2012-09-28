FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed to buy $46 bln of Treasuries in Oct, sell $38 bln
September 28, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Fed to buy $46 bln of Treasuries in Oct, sell $38 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will buy about $46 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations in October and will sell about $38 billion of Treasuries in six operations, the New York Fed said on its website on Friday.

The operations are part of a continuation of the Fed’s latest stimulus effort, dubbed “Operation Twist,” which extends the maturity of the U.S. central bank’s holdings of Treasury debt in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The Fed will also redeem about $1.3 billion in Treasury securities in October, the New York Fed added.

