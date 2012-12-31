FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed to buy about $45 bln of longer-dated Treasuries in Jan
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

Fed to buy about $45 bln of longer-dated Treasuries in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve plans to buy about $45 billion of longer-dated Treasuries in 18 operations through January as part of its latest economic stimulus efforts, the New York Fed said on Monday on its website.

The Treasuries purchase program kicks in following the expiry this month of the central bank’s “Operation Twist” program, under which it sold shorter-dated Treasuries and used the proceeds to buy longer-dated debt in an effort to lower long-term borrowing costs like those on mortgages.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.