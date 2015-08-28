Jordan says SNB aims to weaken overvalued franc over time

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) hopes its policies of negative interest rates and a willingness to intervene in the currency market will weaken the overvalued Swiss franc over time, its chairman wrote in a conference paper published on Friday.

Switzerland’s export-reliant economy has been hampered by a surge in the franc after the SNB removed a cap in its value against the euro in mid-January.

To combat the franc’s strength the SNB has introduced a 0.75 percent charge on certain franc deposits as well as making purchases in the foreign exchange market.

“The goal of this two-pronged approach is to make holding Swiss francs less attractive and thus to weaken the currency over time,” SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan wrote in a paper for an annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, attended by many of the world’s top central bankers.

Earlier on Friday, data showed Switzerland’s economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter, skirting a recession as the country’s exporters weathered pressure from the strong franc better than some observers had expected.

In his paper, Jordan said smaller economies like Switzerland would have to live with “temporarily suboptimal inflation”.

But inflation expectations had remained well-anchored, “suggesting that the SNB’s commitment to ensuring medium-term price stability remains credible even under these difficult conditions.”

In projections published in June, the SNB forecast deflation of 1 percent for 2015.