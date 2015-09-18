FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Spain says Fed rate decision due to slight global slowdown
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Spain says Fed rate decision due to slight global slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Central Bank Governor Luis Maria Linde arrives for a budget commission at Spain's Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 24 , 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Friday that the decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep key interest rates unchanged on Thursday was motivated by a slight weakening in the global economy.

“It seems to me what has motivated them to wait is clearly that the global economy has weakened a little ... the latest data is somewhat worse than expected,” Linde said on the sidelines of a conference in Madrid.

The U.S. Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year. [ID:nL1N11N244]

Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.