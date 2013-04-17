Fed's Stein: Despite progress, large banks still have an edge

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Large U.S. financial firms still gain some benefit from the perception that their size makes them too big to fail, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

Fed Board Governor Jeremy Stein said some progress had been made in removing the perception that the authorities will bail out failing Wall Street giants.

But he added more needs to be done, citing stronger credit ratings for the largest banks.

“This uplift confers a funding subsidy to the largest financial firms,” Stein told an International Monetary Fund conference.