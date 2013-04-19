UPDATE 2-Fed's Stein backs putting price on bank access to liquidity

By Rick Rothacker

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19 (Reuters) - Regulators should keep an “open mind” about making banks pay up front for access to central bank liquidity as part of new rules to ensure that big firms can withstand severe financial stress, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

Fed Board Governor Jeremy Stein, weighing in on the complex issue of liquidity coverage ratios being worked on by the Basle banking committee, also said it made no sense to allow unpriced access to central banks’ ‘lender of last resort’ capacity.

“It is worth keeping an open mind about the more widespread use of CLF (committed liquidity facility)-like mechanisms,” he told a credit market conference hosted by the Richmond Fed.

“It puts a cap on the cost of liquidity regulation. Such a safety valve would have a direct economic benefit, in the sense of preventing the burden of regulation from getting unduly heavy in any one country,” he said.

The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), alongside more bank capital, is supposed to strengthen financial firms and make them less vulnerable to the sort of runs that brought down Lehman Brothers in 2008, at the apex of the global financial crisis.

Stein outlined a series of important points that still require refinement, including how far a firm’s access to central bank ‘lender of last resort’ capacity should count toward the liquidity ratio. He made clear it should not be free.

“It makes no sense to allow unpriced access to the central bank’s LOLR (lender of last resort) capacity to count toward an LCR requirement,” he said.

Under the new rules, banks must ensure they have a buffer of high-quality liquid assets that can be quickly converted into cash that can meet 100 percent of their liquidity needs for 30 days. The liquidity ratio will be phased in gradually and only takes full international effect in January, 2019.

One problem Stein highlighted was a potential shortage of high-quality assets - typically government bonds - especially if additional liquidity demand arising from new margin requirements on derivatives is also included in the global mix.

Some countries, including Australia, have only small government bond markets thanks to prudent fiscal policies and light borrowing needs. Australia tackles the problem by offering its banks a committed liquidity facility, for an upfront fee.

Other countries, including the United States, have no shortage of government bonds because of the heavy debt issuance to finance budget deficits.

Stein said U.S. banks had an estimated liquidity coverage need of $1 trillion, but a Treasury, agency and agency mortgage-backed securities market of $19 trillion from which to choose.

However, he saw good arguments for banks in countries that had ample access to high-quality assets to also allow committed liquidity facilities to count toward liquidity coverage ratios.

“The recognition that liquidity regulation involves more uncertainty about costs than capital regulation suggests that even a policymaker with a very strict attitude toward capital might find it sensible to be somewhat more moderate and flexible with respect to liquidity,” he said.